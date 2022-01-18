Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $32,350,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $6.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. 5,096,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,370. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.96. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

