Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 9.1%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.68. Approximately 56,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,618,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

