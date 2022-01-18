ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,300 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 678,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ASGN stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.78. 234,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.41. ASGN has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other ASGN news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,592,000 after buying an additional 48,395 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ASGN by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

