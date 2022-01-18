Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.49

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.49 and traded as low as $77.60. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $77.60, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

