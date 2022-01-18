ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. ASOS has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASOMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ASOS from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,742.50.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

