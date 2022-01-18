Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.18% of Aspen Technology worth $754,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.82.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
Aspen Technology Profile
Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.
