Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.18% of Aspen Technology worth $754,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.82.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

