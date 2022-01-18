AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.21

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 4449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Broad Run Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $23,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $22,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 177,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 77,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $7,376,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

