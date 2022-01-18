Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.26

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 22610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASTR. Bank of America began coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

