Atlantic Securities Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Neutral

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $113.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYB. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.