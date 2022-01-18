Atlantic Securities Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Neutral

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $113.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYB. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
