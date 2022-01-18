Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 58.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $297.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.17.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.