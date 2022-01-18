Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.