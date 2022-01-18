Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE ACB opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

