Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,800 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 689,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.38. 542,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Autoliv by 171.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

