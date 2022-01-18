Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AATC opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Autoscope Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

