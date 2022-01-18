Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.91

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.91 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 71.17 ($0.97). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 73 ($1.00), with a volume of 1,707,209 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market cap of £185.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.91.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

