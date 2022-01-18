AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $263.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVB. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.82.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB stock opened at $248.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.20. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $159.68 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $2,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $647,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.