Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.88

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 14036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 234,645 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after buying an additional 1,018,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 107,973 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

