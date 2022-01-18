Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.28

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 3070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $765.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

