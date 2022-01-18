aWSB (aWSB) Price Tops $30.08

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. aWSB has a market cap of $183,896.61 and approximately $13,448.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aWSB has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One aWSB coin can now be bought for $30.08 or 0.00071661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aWSB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.63 or 0.07455128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.99 or 0.99417376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007636 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aWSB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aWSB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.