B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

