BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in December

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAESY opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

