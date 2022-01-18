Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Shares Up 9.9%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. 869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bâloise in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Bâloise alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.