BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 3,223 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.41. 1,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

