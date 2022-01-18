BancorpSouth Bank Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,822 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 720,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 59,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 62,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

