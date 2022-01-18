BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $107.00. 43,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,190. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

