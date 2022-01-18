BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $173.66. 66,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,750. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33. The company has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

