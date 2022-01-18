BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 459 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,233,000 after buying an additional 84,762 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of -828.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.