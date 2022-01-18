BancorpSouth Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after buying an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

