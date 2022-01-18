Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $5.10 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $179.52 million and $25.51 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00012014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

