Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.34

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

BKHYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

