Bank of America Boosts Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target to $13.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

SHLX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. 2,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,940. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,024,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after buying an additional 421,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after buying an additional 1,078,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 2,460,253 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,592,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 58,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,943,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

