Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lowered by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $100,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.73. 1,107,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,011,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

