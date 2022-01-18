Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 787,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,011,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

