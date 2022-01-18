Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 109.7% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 186.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

