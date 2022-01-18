Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.69

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.69 and last traded at $66.27, with a volume of 2747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

