Barclays Initiates Coverage on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Intel Corp bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $77,233,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,644,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.