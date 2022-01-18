Barclays PLC Acquires 31,213 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 44,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 422,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

