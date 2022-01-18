Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.69% of Sleep Number worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

