Barclays PLC Buys 120,933 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,933 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $17,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 575,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

