Barclays PLC Buys 19,819 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $323.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

