Barclays PLC Buys 50,354 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Graco worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

