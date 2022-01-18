Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,553 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of US Foods worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Ossiam grew its stake in US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $182,000.

US Foods stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 246.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

