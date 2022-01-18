Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Barclays PLC cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.