Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Parsons worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PSN opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.07. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Parsons’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

