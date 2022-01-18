Barclays PLC Has $17.43 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Nordson worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 69,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $238.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.51. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

