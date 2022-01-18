Barclays PLC Increases Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 189,331 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.42% of Murphy Oil worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after buying an additional 1,566,901 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after buying an additional 718,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after buying an additional 711,924 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUR stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.