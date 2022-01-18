Barclays PLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 332.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,316 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,831,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,196,000 after buying an additional 932,759 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 771,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after buying an additional 314,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,566,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.429 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

