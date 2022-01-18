Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Ralph Lauren worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 207,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RL shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of RL opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

