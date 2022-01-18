Barclays PLC Purchases 38,964 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,404.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 147,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 137,433 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 164.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.