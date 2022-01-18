Barclays PLC Purchases 59,212 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.87% of Turning Point Brands worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

TPB stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

